Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51.74 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.08 or 0.00133220 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $762.29 million and approximately $51.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00314114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00087733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003402 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,895,844 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

