Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

