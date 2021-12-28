Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

