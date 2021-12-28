HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

