Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

