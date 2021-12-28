Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

