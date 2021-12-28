Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,399 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.