Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $4,369,669.80 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. 655,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,730. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $4,160,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

