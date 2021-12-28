Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of H opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

