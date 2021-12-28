Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hydro One stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

