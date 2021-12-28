HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0738 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $250.77 million and $3.23 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007125 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

