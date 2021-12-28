iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICAD. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 54.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

