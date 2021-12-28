Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $5,332.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

