IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.