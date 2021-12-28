IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.54. 48,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.12. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$33.43 and a one year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.4099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

