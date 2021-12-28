iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 206,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iHeartMedia by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in iHeartMedia by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in iHeartMedia by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

