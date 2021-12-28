Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 16,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 809,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $915.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

