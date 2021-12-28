Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Independence were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

IHC stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28. Independence Holding has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

