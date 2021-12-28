ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 49,996 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

