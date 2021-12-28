ING Groep NV Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.