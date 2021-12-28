ING Groep NV Purchases 255 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

