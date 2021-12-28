ING Groep NV Purchases 694 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in APA were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in APA by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

