ING Groep NV Takes $852,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,740,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

