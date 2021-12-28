Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0400

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $276,108.78 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.