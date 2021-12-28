Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16. Inogen has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

