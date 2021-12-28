Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.54

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 26557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

