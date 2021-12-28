Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00.

NYSE:INSP traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.31. 189,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

