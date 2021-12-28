Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 601,845 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65.

On Thursday, December 9th, S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22.

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

