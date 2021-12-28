Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 556 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.