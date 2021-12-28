Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,387,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

