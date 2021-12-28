Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Tops $1.89 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $5,704.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.62 or 0.07932843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.54 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008088 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,168,273 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

