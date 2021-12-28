Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 212,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

