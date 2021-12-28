International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,882. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

