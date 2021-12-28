International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.