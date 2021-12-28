International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

ICAGY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 156,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,296. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

