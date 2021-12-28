InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$46.87 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

