Intrust Bank NA Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 26.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after acquiring an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $459.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.80. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $459.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

