Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

