Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

