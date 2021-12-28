Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

