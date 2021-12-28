Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Position Cut by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period.

PKB opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

