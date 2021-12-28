Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.99. 466,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,678,712. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

