Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

