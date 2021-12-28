Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 170.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 243.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,595,573. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

