IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4.5%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.47. 69,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,602,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

