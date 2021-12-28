iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

