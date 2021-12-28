iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

