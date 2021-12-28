ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $13.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

IS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 122,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. ironSource has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

