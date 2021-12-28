iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

