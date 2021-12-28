iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 121,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,261. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

